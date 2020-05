ESDS Software launches AI powered anytime anywhere rapid testing solution AA+ COVID-19 Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Read Article ESDS Software Solution has rolled out its mobile X-ray testing vans that can detect the possibility of COVID-19 in a patient in less than five minutes in the Nashik district and Malegaon to enable suspected patients and hospitals take a decision quickly without losing time which is critical to stop the spread of […]



The post ESDS Software launches AI powered anytime anywhere rapid testing solution AA+ COVID-19 appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

