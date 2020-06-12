Global  

Apple has shared a new trailer on its Apple TV+ YouTube channel for upcoming documentary film "Dads," which will air this coming Father's Day, June 21.

Directed by actress Bryce Dallas Howard, the documentary is described as a "joyful exploration of contemporary fatherhood," and includes anecdotes and wisdom from celebrities like Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, and more, along with portraits of non-celebrity dads around the world.
Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today's world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood's funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O'Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.

‌Apple TV‌+ can be accessed through the TV app on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, ‌Apple TV‌, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as online at tv.apple.com.

If you are looking for other content to watch, check out our list of all TV shows and movies available on Apple TV+.
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Shares Trailer for "Dads" Documentary Coming to TV+ on Father's Day" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
