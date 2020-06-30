Global  

Trell has witnessed more than 1 million downloads after India banned 59 Chinese apps

CRN Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Read Article India’s fastest-growing Lifestyle community-commerce platform Trell has witnessed a huge upsurge in the app downloads with more than 1 million downloads so far, just after the bold decision made by India to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat. Popularly known as Video Pinterest for Bharat, Trell is the go-to platform for users to share their experiences, […]

The post Trell has witnessed more than 1 million downloads after India banned 59 Chinese apps appeared first on CRN - India.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Can we make good Indian apps, asks RS Prasad days after ban on 59 Chinese apps

Can we make good Indian apps, asks RS Prasad days after ban on 59 Chinese apps 01:19

 Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, RS Prasad held a meeting via video conferencing as Digital India completed five years on July 01. In the meeting, he said, "In the wake of the ban which we have imposed...I think it is a great opportunity. Can we come up with good apps made by...

