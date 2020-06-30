Trell has witnessed more than 1 million downloads after India banned 59 Chinese apps
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Read Article India’s fastest-growing Lifestyle community-commerce platform Trell has witnessed a huge upsurge in the app downloads with more than 1 million downloads so far, just after the bold decision made by India to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat. Popularly known as Video Pinterest for Bharat, Trell is the go-to platform for users to share their experiences, […]
Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, RS Prasad held a meeting via video conferencing as Digital India completed five years on July 01. In the meeting, he said, "In the wake of the ban which we have imposed...I think it is a great opportunity. Can we come up with good apps made by...