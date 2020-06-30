Global  

India blocks TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps that the government says pose a security threat

Business Insider Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
India blocks TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps that the government says pose a security threat· India on Monday blocked dozens of Chinese apps, including the popular viral video app TikTok, citing concerns about national security and privacy of user data.  
· In total, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology listed 59 mobile apps that it said posed a security threat.
· The move follows major clashes...
India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News

India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News

 Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59 mobile apps with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, US Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi...

