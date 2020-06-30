India blocks TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps that the government says pose a security threat
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () · India on Monday blocked dozens of Chinese apps, including the popular viral video app TikTok, citing concerns about national security and privacy of user data.
· In total, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology listed 59 mobile apps that it said posed a security threat.
· The move follows major clashes...
Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59 mobile apps with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, US Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi...
On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step. These mobile..
The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in New York and New Jersey held protests in front of Chinese Consulates in respective cities to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion..
Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were..
