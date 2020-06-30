Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ban on Chinese apps: How it may impact TikTok, other companies

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The government has banned 59 Chinese apps in "a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace." The IT ministry said the apps listed, including ByteDance’s TikTok, WeChat, and others owned by Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu and Xiaomi "engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Decision came too late: Hemant Soren on banning of 59 Chinese apps

Decision came too late: Hemant Soren on banning of 59 Chinese apps 01:26

 On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step. These mobile applications have already spread the 'infection'." The Ministry of Information Technology on Monday...

Related videos from verified sources

TikTok, ShareIt among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt: All there is to know [Video]

TikTok, ShareIt among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt: All there is to know

Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published
India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News [Video]

India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News

Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published
India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video [Video]

India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video

Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:02Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok vanishes from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store in India following its ban

 Last night, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo, and WeChat alleging that these apps steal data and send it to servers that are not located in...
The Next Web

India bans TikTok, WeChat, other Chinese apps over 'security' concerns

 Indian authorities banned dozens of mostly Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser, saying they were "prejudicial" to India's defense, security,...
Deutsche Welle

India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo, WeChat

India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo, WeChat NEW DELHI: The government has banned 59 Chinese applications including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo and WeChat in order to counter the privacy...
WorldNews


Tweets about this