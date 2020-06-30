Ban on Chinese apps: How it may impact TikTok, other companies Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The government has banned 59 Chinese apps in "a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace." The IT ministry said the apps listed, including ByteDance's TikTok, WeChat, and others owned by Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu and Xiaomi "engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."


