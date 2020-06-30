Ban on Chinese apps: How it may impact TikTok, other companies
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () The government has banned 59 Chinese apps in "a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace." The IT ministry said the apps listed, including ByteDance’s TikTok, WeChat, and others owned by Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu and Xiaomi "engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."
On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step. These mobile applications have already spread the 'infection'." The Ministry of Information Technology on Monday...
Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:31Published
Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and..