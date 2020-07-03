Global  

Giant 4th of July Apple deal roundup: $200 off 2020 MacBook Pros, $199 HomePods, $169 Apple Watches

AppleInsider Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The holiday weekend is here, and we've rounded up the best 4th of July Apple deals on hardware and accessories, from Apple Watches and AirPods to MacBook Pros and iPads.

*AirPods and HomePods*

The best AirPods deals for the Fourth of July offer cash discounts and coupon savings on AirPods 2, AirPods Pro and accessories. Best Buy is also slashing the price of the HomePod down to $199.99 for the Independence Day weekend.

