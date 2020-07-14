Global  
 

Amnesty International loses case against iPhone spyware firm NSO

AppleInsider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
An Israeli court has ruled against Amnesty International in its case aimed at preventing iOS spyware firm NSO from exporting its hacking tools.

NSO Group's website
NSO Group, the makers of the "Pegasus" spyware that Facebook allegedly tried to buy, is to be allowed to continue exporting its surveillance tools after winning a crucial court ruling against Amnesty International.

