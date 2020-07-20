|
Apple and Tim Cook Commemorate Rep. John Lewis
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Apple this weekend has honored the life of late politician and civil rights leader John Lewis with a full-page tribute on its website. A photo of Lewis is accompanied by a quote of his: "Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble."
Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday commemorated Lewis in a follow-up tweet.
We have lost an American hero. John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world. He marched in Selma, he marched on Washington—he marched for us all. His life's work shaped our history and his legacy inspires us to continue the march for racial equity and justice. pic.twitter.com/WqW11757Io
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 18, 2020
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Tag: Tim Cook
This article, "Apple and Tim Cook Commemorate Rep. John Lewis" first appeared on MacRumors.com
Discuss this article in our forums
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this