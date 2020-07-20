Apple and Tim Cook Commemorate Rep. John Lewis Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )



Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday commemorated Lewis in a follow-up tweet.



We have lost an American hero. John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world. He marched in Selma, he marched on Washington—he marched for us all. His life's work shaped our history and his legacy inspires us to continue the march for racial equity and justice. pic.twitter.com/WqW11757Io



— ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) July 18, 2020

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

