Apple Card Now Appearing on Experian Credit Reports

MacRumours.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Apple Card users are reporting the credit card is now showing up on Experian credit file reports. Reporting of Apple Card information was previously limited to credit bureau TransUnion. (via Reddit).
Though not officially confirmed by Apple or Goldman Sachs, several Reddit users have mentioned the creditor addition to their Experian credit reports. Some users have not seen any changes to their credit reports, so the reporting may still be rolling out.

Like any credit card, Apple Card credit reporting can either positively or negatively impact users' credit scores based on how the card is used.

When the Apple Card card first launched last August, credit data was reported to neither of the three United States credit bureaus, and it wasn't until December that Goldman Sachs began reporting Apple Card information to TransUnion.

Although it appears Apple Card information is now being reported to both TransUnion and Experian, it remains to be seen as to when credit reporting may begin to Equifax.

To apply for an ‌Apple Card‌, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, a digital ‌Apple Card‌ will be ready for purchases immediately. A physical titanium-based Apple Card is also available for use at retail stores that do not accept contactless payments.

Key Apple Card features include color-coded spending summaries in the Wallet app, no fees beyond any applicable interest, and up to three percent cashback on purchases paid out daily.

