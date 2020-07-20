Nintendo's 'Mario Kart Tour' Mobile Game Now Supports Landscape Mode Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Nintendo's "Mario Kart Tour" racing game for iOS and Android devices will now support landscape mode (via TouchArcade). Since the game launched in 2019 it has only supported portrait mode, mainly due to Nintendo's idea that its mobile games should be played one-handed.That will change in an update coming this week, and players will have an option to turn their smartphone sideways and play the game in landscape orientation. Nintendo shared the news in a video on YouTube, stating that the update should start rolling out on July 21.



"Mario Kart Tour" is one of the last major titles to come out of Nintendo's mobile gaming enterprise. According to a report from Bloomberg last month, Nintendo is now "retreating" from its push into mobile gaming, with plans slow down the launch of new titles while still supporting existing games.

Tags: Nintendo, Mario Kart Tour



This article, "Nintendo's 'Mario Kart Tour' Mobile Game Now Supports Landscape Mode" first appeared on MacRumors.com



