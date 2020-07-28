Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Morning Show' stars gain nominations for 2020 Emmy Awards

AppleInsider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Stars of the Apple TV show "The Morning Show" have been nominated in the Emmy Awards, with Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston receiving one nomination each.

Jennifer Aniston
Announced on Tuesday, the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards listed many actors and actresses, along with TV shows, that stand to win an award during the September 20 televised ceremony. The virtual ceremony, hosted by Leslie Jones, included nominations for one of the first shows available to view on Apple TV+, and arguably its most prominent.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: Jlo, Riri, Shakira & Zendaya prove pop stars can still get Emmy nominations

Jlo, Riri, Shakira & Zendaya prove pop stars can still get Emmy nominations 01:05

 The Emmy Awards are giving the people what they want.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kerry Washington Is 'Honored' by Record-Breaking Emmy Nominations [Video]

Kerry Washington Is 'Honored' by Record-Breaking Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony were revealed on Tuesday, and Washington managed to scoop up an impressive four nods.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Kerry Washington Is 'Honored' by Record-Breaking Emmy Nominations [Video]

Kerry Washington Is 'Honored' by Record-Breaking Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony were revealed on Tuesday, and Washington managed to scoop up an impressive four nods.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms [Video]

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms Here's a list of the nominees from the major categories. Best Comedy 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (HBO) 'Dead to Me' (Netflix) 'The Good..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Zendaya Earns First Emmy Awards Nomination For 'Euphoria' Role!

 The 2020 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and we have exciting news!! Zendaya has landed her very first Emmy Award nomination for her hit performance...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Mid-Day

Reese Witherspoon Congratulates Co-Stars Who Were Nominated for Emmy Awards After She Was Totally Snubbed

 Reese Witherspoon was totally snubbed out of every single Emmy nomination category this year after being eligible for three different shows: Big Little Lies, The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this