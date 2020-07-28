'The Morning Show' stars gain nominations for 2020 Emmy Awards Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Stars of the Apple TV show "The Morning Show" have been nominated in the Emmy Awards, with Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston receiving one nomination each.



Jennifer Aniston

Announced on Tuesday, the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards listed many actors and actresses, along with TV shows, that stand to win an award during the September 20 televised ceremony. The virtual ceremony, hosted by Leslie Jones, included nominations for one of the first shows available to view on Apple TV+, and arguably its most prominent.



