'The Morning Show' stars gain nominations for 2020 Emmy Awards
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Stars of the Apple TV show "The Morning Show" have been nominated in the Emmy Awards, with Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston receiving one nomination each.
Jennifer Aniston
Announced on Tuesday, the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards listed many actors and actresses, along with TV shows, that stand to win an award during the September 20 televised ceremony. The virtual ceremony, hosted by Leslie Jones, included nominations for one of the first shows available to view on Apple TV+, and arguably its most prominent.
2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms Here's a list of the nominees from the major categories. Best Comedy 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (HBO) 'Dead to Me' (Netflix) 'The Good..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:56Published
The 2020 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and we have exciting news!! Zendaya has landed her very first Emmy Award nomination for her hit performance... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Mid-Day