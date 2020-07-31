Steve Jobs autographed magazine cover sells for $16,638 at auction Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A copy of Fortune magazine from 1989 featuring Steve Jobs and reluctantly autographed by him, has been sold by one of his chauffeurs.



Steve Jobs autographed this magazine cover, but wasn't happy about it

The cover of Fortune magazine's October 9, 1989 issue featuring Steve Jobs, has been sold at auction for almost 5,000 times its original $3.50 cover price. The cover is autographed "To Terry, Steve Jobs" and dates from when he had was with NeXT.



Read more... 👓 View full article

