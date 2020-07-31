Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steve Jobs autographed magazine cover sells for $16,638 at auction

AppleInsider Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
A copy of Fortune magazine from 1989 featuring Steve Jobs and reluctantly autographed by him, has been sold by one of his chauffeurs.

Steve Jobs autographed this magazine cover, but wasn't happy about it
The cover of Fortune magazine's October 9, 1989 issue featuring Steve Jobs, has been sold at auction for almost 5,000 times its original $3.50 cover price. The cover is autographed "To Terry, Steve Jobs" and dates from when he had was with NeXT.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Magazine cover signed by Steve Jobs heads to auction

 Collectors of Apple memorabilia have an opportunity to acquire a rare magazine signed by co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, with a copy of Fortune bearing his...
AppleInsider

Magazine autographed by Steve Jobs hits the auction block with a humorous backstory

 A new piece of Steve Jobs signed memorabilia is up for grabs this week. Starting on July 30, an autographed Fortune Magazine issue featuring Jobs on the cover...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

mepiyush_

पीयूष मिश्रा RT @timesofindia: A magazine autographed by Steve Jobs sold for $16,000 https://t.co/ApdI03Wtya via @gadgetsnow 2 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India A magazine autographed by Steve Jobs sold for $16,000 https://t.co/ApdI03Wtya via @gadgetsnow 2 hours ago

rootsafrikiko

rootsafrikiko A magazine autographed by Steve Jobs sold for $16,000 - Latest News https://t.co/60wuFKdTV7 2 hours ago

AndyRSS

あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: [Update: Sold for $16k] Magazine autographed by Steve Jobs hits auction block with humorous backstory;… https://t.co/vJYbVXw5c8 1 day ago

primo4k

primo4k  Steve Jobs autographed magazine cover sells for $16,638 at auction https://t.co/tZnjzKflKd https://t.co/rOK9spv92y 1 day ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: Steve Jobs autographed magazine cover sells for $16,638 at auction https://t.co/iOczx4SxzR https://t.co/CIEyXo4MPi 1 day ago

TechINeed

Tech_I_Need Steve Jobs autographed magazine cover sells for $16,638 at auction https://t.co/PaPS4kTI5R 1 day ago

rgmarshalljr

𝚔𝚊𝚝’𝚜 𝚋𝚘𝚢𝚏𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍 RT @appleinsider: Steve Jobs autographed magazine cover sells for $16,638 at auction https://t.co/4yo0eYzcPN https://t.co/CwQdr7wDjg 1 day ago