Warren Buffett's stake in Apple now worth $100 billion
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Apple's latest stock valuation means Warren Buffett's stock holdings are now worth three times what he originally paid for them, starting in 2016.
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett
Two weeks after his Apple stake was valued at $91.3 billion, investor Warren Buffett has seen that rise to around $104 billion. It follows Apple's rising share value, which had a 10% increase after the company reported its record-breaking June quarterly figures.
