Warren Buffett's stake in Apple now worth $100 billion Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Apple's latest stock valuation means Warren Buffett's stock holdings are now worth three times what he originally paid for them, starting in 2016.



Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett

Two weeks after his Apple stake was valued at $91.3 billion, investor Warren Buffett has seen that rise to around $104 billion. It follows Apple's rising share value, which had a 10% increase after the company reported its record-breaking June quarterly figures.



Read more... 👓 View full article

