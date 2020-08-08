TikTok's plans to sue Trump Administration to end ban on Tuesday Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The embattled short-form video app TikTok may launch its legal fight against an executive order banning the app in the United States on Tuesday, under grounds the ban is unconstitutional.



Shortly following the signing of an Executive Order by President Donald Trump that effectively bans TikTok and WeChat in the US from September 20, TikTok issued a statement claiming it would "pursue all remedies" against it. It appears that those remedies may start arriving in the next week.According to a source of NPR, TikTok will be filing a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, where the app's US operations are located, as early as Tuesday.



Read more... 👓 View full article

