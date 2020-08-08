Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok's plans to sue Trump Administration to end ban on Tuesday

AppleInsider Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The embattled short-form video app TikTok may launch its legal fight against an executive order banning the app in the United States on Tuesday, under grounds the ban is unconstitutional.

Shortly following the signing of an Executive Order by President Donald Trump that effectively bans TikTok and WeChat in the US from September 20, TikTok issued a statement claiming it would "pursue all remedies" against it. It appears that those remedies may start arriving in the next week.According to a source of NPR, TikTok will be filing a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, where the app's US operations are located, as early as Tuesday.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days

Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days 02:52

 Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Executive Order Aims To Ban TikTok [Video]

Trump Executive Order Aims To Ban TikTok

Trump Executive Order Aims To Ban TikTok

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:25Published
Jason Derulo reacts to Trump's proposal to ban TikTok [Video]

Jason Derulo reacts to Trump's proposal to ban TikTok

Jason Derulo, who boasts over 30 million followers on TikTok, does not think President Donald Trump's proposal to ban the social media app will actually pass.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:57Published
Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US

Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US China-based company ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok. The order, barring U.S. companies from doing business with..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this