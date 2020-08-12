Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 With Fix for Storage Issue and Green Tinted Displays

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1, minor updates that come a month after the release of the iOS 13.6 update with Car Keys and Audio Apple News+ stories.
The iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.6.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 13.6.1 addresses an issue that could cause unneeded system data files to not be automatically deleted when storage is low, and it addresses a thermal management issue that caused some iPhone displays to exhibit a green tint. It also has a fix for a bug that could cause Exposure Notifications to be disabled for some users.

Apple's full release notes for the update are below:

iOS 13.6.1 includes bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.

- Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low
- Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint
- Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 13.6.1 is likely to be one of the last updates to the iOS 13 operating system as Apple has transitioned to working on iOS 14, an update that is set to be released this fall.
Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS

This article, "Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 With Fix for Storage Issue and Green Tinted Displays" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Is Reportedly Launching Subscription Bundles With New iPhones This Fall [Video]

Apple Is Reportedly Launching Subscription Bundles With New iPhones This Fall

Bloomberg' reports that the tech giant is currently referring to the bundles as "Apple One".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA [Video]

Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA

Can the advertising industry convince the world's biggest tech companies to row back their plans to limit audience tracking? A new consortium of ad industry trade associations and brands thinks so. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:47Published
Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands [Video]

Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands

Amazon is currently working on a new feature for its voice assistant service Alexa which will allow the software to launch Android as well as iOS applications through voice commands. According to The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 that fixes storage bug and green tint

 Sometimes it’s worth waiting a few days with a new iOS release, to make sure the new features don’t cause significant new problems. This is not one of those...
Macworld Also reported by •9to5Mac

Tweets about this

ADGArrio

Arrio Gonsalves RT @ATLDofficial: Developer beta 5 now available https://t.co/iqSpiWnYMi 4 hours ago

carlegdell2

carlegdell RT @iPhone_News: Apple Releases Fifth Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers https://t.co/GFXHyeJptN 6 hours ago

TechINeed

Tech_I_Need Apple releases fifth developer betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7 https://t.co/HBObg09C13 9 hours ago

J3Qui

 Jeff  https://t.co/b72lMXNASE Releases Fifth Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers https://t.co/SCYRI40gBw 9 hours ago

hamacasoft

HamacaSoft  Apple releases fifth developer betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7 https://t.co/fiSW0RlZ8F 9 hours ago

OSXToday1

today retweet hall of fame Apple Releases Fifth Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers https://t.co/Rww7m0rrls https://t.co/7rYKsWFXe2 9 hours ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor Apple Releases Fifth Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers https://t.co/UuFjU3uvM2 #macumors #mac 9 hours ago

ATLDofficial

Apple TLD Developer beta 5 now available https://t.co/iqSpiWnYMi 9 hours ago