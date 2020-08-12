Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 With Fix for Storage Issue and Green Tinted Displays Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1, minor updates that come a month after the release of the iOS 13.6 update with Car Keys and Audio Apple News+ stories.

The iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.6.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.



iOS 13.6.1 addresses an issue that could cause unneeded system data files to not be automatically deleted when storage is low, and it addresses a thermal management issue that caused some iPhone displays to exhibit a green tint. It also has a fix for a bug that could cause Exposure Notifications to be disabled for some users.



Apple's full release notes for the update are below:



iOS 13.6.1 includes bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.



- Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

- Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

- Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users



Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222



iOS 13.6.1 is likely to be one of the last updates to the iOS 13 operating system as Apple has transitioned to working on iOS 14, an update that is set to be released this fall.

