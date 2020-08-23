Apple versus Epic Games 'Fortnite' App Store saga -- the story so far Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Epic Games, the studio behind the highly popular "Fortnite," has quickly become a thorn in Apple's side, with the removal of the game triggering a lawsuit and countless discussions about Apple's App Store policies. Here's what you need to know.



A still from Epic's parody of Apple's '1984' Super Bowl commercial

Within the space of a few weeks, a disagreement between the ambitions of Epic Games and the intention to main the App Store status quo by Apple has courted considerable controversy. The affair commenced with little warning to consumers, but quickly led to international interest, as the battle sought to change one of the fundamental elements of the App Store: how much Apple earns.



