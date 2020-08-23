Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple versus Epic Games 'Fortnite' App Store saga -- the story so far

AppleInsider Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Epic Games, the studio behind the highly popular "Fortnite," has quickly become a thorn in Apple's side, with the removal of the game triggering a lawsuit and countless discussions about Apple's App Store policies. Here's what you need to know.

A still from Epic's parody of Apple's '1984' Super Bowl commercial
Within the space of a few weeks, a disagreement between the ambitions of Epic Games and the intention to main the App Store status quo by Apple has courted considerable controversy. The affair commenced with little warning to consumers, but quickly led to international interest, as the battle sought to change one of the fundamental elements of the App Store: how much Apple earns.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple

Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple 01:12

 Epic recently introduced an option for gamers who play ‘Fortnite’ on mobile to purchase V-bucks for a cheaper price directly from Epic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Uber & Lyft Get 5 Day Reprieve; '13 Reasons Why' Actor Devin Druid | Digital Trends Live 8.21.20 [Video]

Uber & Lyft Get 5 Day Reprieve; '13 Reasons Why' Actor Devin Druid | Digital Trends Live 8.21.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor Devin Druid to discuss his latest western horror film 'The Pale Door'; Maya Shwayder joins for Tech Briefs, our weekly recap of the top stories in..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Tesla To Add GOAT Horn; OZY Media CEO Carlos Watson | Digital Trends Live 8.18.20 [Video]

Tesla To Add GOAT Horn; OZY Media CEO Carlos Watson | Digital Trends Live 8.18.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by OZY Media CEO Carlos Watson to discuss his new show, the BLM impact on media, and truth on social media; Fitness guru and pro boxer Mike Rashid joins for..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Epic Games asks judge to block Fortnite's removal [Video]

Epic Games asks judge to block Fortnite's removal

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store. Libby..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Epic Games vs. Apple: Timeline of Events Surrounding Fortnite's Removal From App Store

 Apple has faced increasing scrutiny over its App Store practices from both developers and regulators in recent months. One particularly vocal critic has been...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •The Next Web9to5MacThe Verge

"Fortnite" Publisher Epic Games Wants to Change the App Store Business From the Inside

 The popular first-person shooter game is being used to challenge the economic models of Apple's and Google's app stores.
Motley Fool

Epic building team of App Store antagonists in monopoly case against Apple after Fortnite protest

 The last few days were quite intense for Apple and Epic Games after the popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store for bypassing Apple’s...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

primo4k

primo4k  Apple and Epic's public fight over in-app payments and #AppStore policies following the pulling of #Fortnite for… https://t.co/C0tBlx0VSN 23 minutes ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: Apple and Epic's public fight over in-app payments and #AppStore policies following the pulling of… https://t.co/eynB9OE8NE 26 minutes ago

ennomnom

Enno RT @appleinsider: Apple and Epic's public fight over in-app payments and #AppStore policies following the pulling of #Fortnite for #iOS has… 43 minutes ago

appleinsider

AppleInsider Apple and Epic's public fight over in-app payments and #AppStore policies following the pulling of #Fortnite for… https://t.co/hkBNrXjW1E 44 minutes ago

IAmMarkHackett

James Bond＠ge @CyberpunkGame @CDPROJEKTRED @TheNeonArcadeNA is Epic Games versus Apple the start of the start of the Fourth Corporate War? 2 days ago

labs_news

LABS @Apple versus @EpicGames: big tech says @FortniteGame maker wanted 'side letter' to create own game store:… https://t.co/qRsU1h71UD 2 days ago

SudburyStar

SudburyStar Epic Games versus Apple: Here's what's at stake in battle over app store fees https://t.co/HCNzBFQcls 2 days ago

johnndavis

John N. Davis 20200820: Larysa Harapyn: Epic Games versus Apple: Here's what's at stake in battle over app store fees ["James McL… https://t.co/xaarMotWcl 3 days ago