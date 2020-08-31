Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Holiday Special With Mariah Carey Coming to Apple TV+

MacRumours.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Apple is partnering with singer Mariah Carey for a Christmas-themed show later this year, Apple announced today. "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will premiere just after the 25th anniversary of Carey's iconic holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."
The Christmas special will feature Mariah Carey and a "star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances" offering a "magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world."

It combines music, dancing, and animation, all of which are driven by a "universally heartwarming story" that's meant to bring the world together.

Carey will serve as an executive producer on the special along with production company Done + Dusted, known for "The Disney Family Singalong" and "The Little Mermaid Live." It will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, who worked on the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies and Roman Coppola, known for "Moonrise Kingdom" and "A Very Murray Christmas."

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Holiday Special With Mariah Carey Coming to Apple TV+" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: OWN - Affiliate - Published
News video: Mariah Carey on Her Biracial Struggle:

Mariah Carey on Her Biracial Struggle: "Nobody Could Fully Understand My Experience" 07:26

 In 1999, Oprah sat down with Mariah Carey and her mom, Pat, to talk about the discrimination their interracial family had experiencedfirst, when Mariah was growing up in a predominantly white town, and later, when the family moved to a more racially diverse neighborhood.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First Stream (08/21/20): New Music From BTS, Mariah Carey, Maluma, JAY-Z & Pharrell | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (08/21/20): New Music From BTS, Mariah Carey, Maluma, JAY-Z & Pharrell | Billboard

First Stream (08/21/20): New Music From BTS, Mariah Carey, Maluma, JAY-Z & Pharrell | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:37Published
Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News

Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:03Published
Mariah Carey Announces New Album [Video]

Mariah Carey Announces New Album

CNN reports that Mariah Carey has a new album on the way. On Tuesday night, the singer took to Twitter to announce the album "The Rarities," will be dropping October 2. "It's to celebrate us, and to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple TV+ Sets Christmas Special With Mariah Carey

Apple TV+ Sets Christmas Special With Mariah Carey Mariah Carey is coming to Apple TV+ this Christmas with a holiday special that will air on the streamer this winter. The innovative special, titled “Mariah...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

delapuert

Pablo López RT @webbeo: Holiday Special With Mariah Carey Coming to Apple TV+ https://t.co/96B0lszQaY 2 minutes ago

webbeo

Germán R. Holiday Special With Mariah Carey Coming to Apple TV+ https://t.co/96B0lszQaY 2 minutes ago

InsideOutDG

Love, Devin RT @MacRumors: Holiday Special With Mariah Carey Coming to Apple TV+ https://t.co/AIA1DeVoU5 by @julipuli https://t.co/saUYXfJWEv 3 minutes ago

appleinsider

AppleInsider Apple is teaming up with @MariahCarey for a brand new Christmas special this upcoming holiday season.… https://t.co/GPSAp3C93f 5 minutes ago

DuhaimeC

Chris Duhaime More fun news! A holiday special with Mariah Carey is coming to Apple TV+ — "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Speci… https://t.co/9RbPKgzIIr 7 minutes ago

Lrvvvv

L RT @EW: Mariah Carey, supreme ruler of the holiday season, is set to bring more festive fun with an interactive Christmas special.​ https:/… 12 minutes ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info Holiday Special With Mariah Carey Coming to Apple TV+ https://t.co/kxJOIg0ZBY 12 minutes ago

ultimatepocket1

ultimatepocket Holiday Special With Mariah Carey Coming to Apple TV+ https://t.co/u0CA8rSEEf 13 minutes ago