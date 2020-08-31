Holiday Special With Mariah Carey Coming to Apple TV+ Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Apple is partnering with singer Mariah Carey for a Christmas-themed show later this year, Apple announced today. "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will premiere just after the 25th anniversary of Carey's iconic holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The Christmas special will feature Mariah Carey and a "star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances" offering a "magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world."



It combines music, dancing, and animation, all of which are driven by a "universally heartwarming story" that's meant to bring the world together.



Carey will serve as an executive producer on the special along with production company Done + Dusted, known for "The Disney Family Singalong" and "The Little Mermaid Live." It will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, who worked on the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies and Roman Coppola, known for "Moonrise Kingdom" and "A Very Murray Christmas."



