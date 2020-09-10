Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Epic Games' CEO responds to Apple's countersuit in Twitter thread

AppleInsider Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Tim Sweeney, Epic Games' CEO, took to Twitter to explain why, in his view, Apple was missing the bigger point of Epic's actions.

In a Twitter thread posted on September 9, Sweeney fired back against Apple's countersuit. He stated that Apple was oversimplifying Epic's actions — potentially deliberately — in regards to Epic's battle against Apple and its App Store.



Presumably they're just posturing for the court, but if Apple truly believes the fight over the App Store's distribution and payment monopoly is a "basic disagreement over money," then they've lost all sight of the tech industry's founding principles.https://t.co/349RHLqKYa

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 9, 2020
Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Takes Fire From Both Facebook and Epic Games [Video]

Apple Takes Fire From Both Facebook and Epic Games

Apple was recently valued at over $2 trillion but the company is fighting major battles against other tech powerhouses in Epic Games and Facebook as concerns over its app store practices continue to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:07Published
Uber & Lyft Get 5 Day Reprieve; '13 Reasons Why' Actor Devin Druid | Digital Trends Live 8.21.20 [Video]

Uber & Lyft Get 5 Day Reprieve; '13 Reasons Why' Actor Devin Druid | Digital Trends Live 8.21.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor Devin Druid to discuss his latest western horror film 'The Pale Door'; Maya Shwayder joins for Tech Briefs, our weekly recap of the top stories in..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple [Video]

Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple

Epic recently introduced an option for gamers who play ‘Fortnite’ on mobile to purchase V-bucks for a cheaper price directly from Epic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this

Nephasto

Nephasto Epic Games' CEO responds to Apple's countersuit in Twitter thread https://t.co/RtP7Jwj6ZM #gamedevelopment #indiedev 2 minutes ago

primo4k

primo4k  Epic Games' CEO, @TimSweeneyEpic, took to Twitter to explain why, in his view, Apple was missing the bigger point o… https://t.co/5YU0JdmJfY 7 minutes ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: Epic Games' CEO, @TimSweeneyEpic, took to Twitter to explain why, in his view, Apple was missing the… https://t.co/CXmYKiYwPM 10 minutes ago

ON306HFJ

Hiroshi.jp.mx RT @appleinsider: Epic Games' CEO, @TimSweeneyEpic, took to Twitter to explain why, in his view, Apple was missing the bigger point of Epic… 32 minutes ago

appleinsider

AppleInsider Epic Games' CEO, @TimSweeneyEpic, took to Twitter to explain why, in his view, Apple was missing the bigger point o… https://t.co/I3SK1N7TLH 45 minutes ago

kitgurupress

KitGuru Tim Sweeney has weighed in on the new developments in the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuits: https://t.co/pbyrBMtDg3 6 hours ago

dailypostkenya

Daily Post Kenya Apple responds to Epic Games and claims that the iOS ecosystem "is threatened"... https://t.co/7WaGwUTO6D 2 days ago

Paul__Walsh

Paul Walsh RT @megancgraham: 👀Apple responds to Fortnite creator Epic Games: "Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reali… 2 days ago