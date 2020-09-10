Nephasto Epic Games' CEO responds to Apple's countersuit in Twitter thread https://t.co/RtP7Jwj6ZM #gamedevelopment #indiedev 2 minutes ago primo4k  Epic Games' CEO, @TimSweeneyEpic, took to Twitter to explain why, in his view, Apple was missing the bigger point o… https://t.co/5YU0JdmJfY 7 minutes ago Jay-Z appleinsider: Epic Games' CEO, @TimSweeneyEpic, took to Twitter to explain why, in his view, Apple was missing the… https://t.co/CXmYKiYwPM 10 minutes ago Hiroshi.jp.mx RT @appleinsider: Epic Games' CEO, @TimSweeneyEpic, took to Twitter to explain why, in his view, Apple was missing the bigger point of Epic… 32 minutes ago AppleInsider Epic Games' CEO, @TimSweeneyEpic, took to Twitter to explain why, in his view, Apple was missing the bigger point o… https://t.co/I3SK1N7TLH 45 minutes ago KitGuru Tim Sweeney has weighed in on the new developments in the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuits: https://t.co/pbyrBMtDg3 6 hours ago Daily Post Kenya Apple responds to Epic Games and claims that the iOS ecosystem "is threatened"... https://t.co/7WaGwUTO6D 2 days ago Paul Walsh RT @megancgraham: 👀Apple responds to Fortnite creator Epic Games: "Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reali… 2 days ago