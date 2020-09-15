Global  
 

'Apple One' Bundles Introduced With Apple Music, Apple TV+ and More, Pricing Starts at $14.95/Month

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple today introduced new Apple One bundles for its services, allowing customers to subscribe to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more for one set monthly price, starting at $14.95 per month in the United States.
There are three tiers of Apple One available, including Individual, Family, and Premier:· Individual: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month· Family: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month· Premier: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of Apple's virtual "Time Flies" event today. Refresh for more details and follow our live blog.
This article, "'Apple One' Bundles Introduced With Apple Music, Apple TV+ and More, Pricing Starts at $14.95/Month" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Apple One bundles iCloud, Music, TV+, Arcade,  News+ and Fitness+ for $30 a month

 Seems everything charges a monthly fee, these days. It also seems that every Apple event brings another way to fork over $10 a month to the company. This time...
TechCrunch


