'Apple One' Bundles Introduced With Apple Music, Apple TV+ and More, Pricing Starts at $14.95/Month Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Apple today introduced new Apple One bundles for its services, allowing customers to subscribe to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more for one set monthly price, starting at $14.95 per month in the United States.

There are three tiers of Apple One available, including Individual, Family, and Premier:· Individual: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month· Family: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month· Premier: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month



This story is part of our ongoing coverage of Apple's virtual "Time Flies" event today. Refresh for more details and follow our live blog.

