Deals: Woot's New Flash Sale Offering Up to $450 Off Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Woot today is offering the iPhone 11 in refurbished condition starting at *$619.99* for the 64GB iPhone 11 in Black. There are a few more color options for the 128GB iPhone 11, which is priced at *$679.99*.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



These sales offer up to $80 in savings on the original price of the iPhone 11, which runs for $699.00 for 64GB unlocked and $749.00 for 128GB unlocked on Apple's website.

UP TO $450 OFF

iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro Max Refurb SaleLikewise, a few iPhone 11 Pro Max models are also on sale at Woot. You can get the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro Max in Space Gray for *$979.99*, down from $1,249.00. The 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max is discounted to *$999.99*, down from $1,449.00.



These Woot iPhone 11 models come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, and each iPhone has been tested to be in full working condition.



There are a few other Apple-related sales happening on Woot today, including offers on previous-generation MacBook Pros, iPads, iPad accessories, and more. Check out the Woot sales before they expire later today.

