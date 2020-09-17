Global  
 

Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to Developers

MacRumours.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates to developers, just one day after releasing the iOS 14 update and a few hours after hinting at the iOS 14.2 beta in an Xcode beta update.
iOS and iPadOS 14.2 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed, though the update does not appear to be available over the air at this time.

There's no word yet on what's included in iOS 14.2, but it likely focuses on features, bug fixes, and tweaks that weren't able to be include in the initial iOS 14.2 release.

Once we download the update and dig into what's new, we'll update this article with details.

