Adobe Launches Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2021 Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Adobe today released new versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, the company's affordable photo and video editing software aimed at more casual users who want to improve their photos and videos with easy to use editing tools.

For Photoshop Elements 2021, Adobe is introducing a "Moving Photos" feature that adds a bit of motion to still images, similar to Apple's Live Photos feature. You can use Moving Photos to create animated GIFs with 2D and 3D camera motion, with the feature powered by Adobe Sensei.



Adjust Face Tilt, another new feature, can automatically adjust the position of a person's face to make sure everybody in the shot is looking in the right direction. This feature joins other existing portrait editing features like those that can add a smile or cut down on redeye.

Customizable Quote Graphics can be added to images, with Photoshop Elements offering pre-set templates, animation options, and customization tools.

There are several new Guided Edits, a feature designed to walk users through the steps needed to achieve different photo effects and looks. Duotones lets users apply two colors to an image for a unique effect, while Perfect Landscapes provides the steps for replacing skies, removing haze, and erasing unwanted objects.

For Premiere Elements 2021, Adobe's video editing software, there's a new Select Object feature that can apply a special effect to just one section of a video, with that special effect tracking throughout the video playback.

GPU Accelerated Performance will let visual effects in elements be previewed without the need to render for faster editing, and cropping videos will take less time. Adobe is also adding 21 music tracks that can be added to videos, and there are new tools for backing up albums, keywords, tags, and more.



New Guided Edits include Double Exposure for playing a video within a photo and Animated Matte Overlays for applying different shapes and animation styles to full videos.



For more on what's new in Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, make sure to check out Adobe's website. The updates are available for purchase from Adobe for $99 each starting today, with bundle and upgrade pricing available.



Tags: Adobe, Photoshop Elements, Premiere Elements



This article, "Adobe Launches Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2021" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Adobe launches standalone Photoshop Elements 2021, Premiere Elements 2021 Adobe has launched the 2021 editions of Adobe Photoshop Elements and Adobe Premiere Elements, offering professional quality image and video editing to novices...

AppleInsider 1 day ago



What’s New in Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 and Premiere Elements 2021 Adobe has just announced new versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, two suites that are supposed to help users with their photo and video editing...

Softpedia 1 day ago



Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 bring new tools for sharing and easy effects Adobe today announced Photoshop Elements 2021 and Premiere Elements 2021, the latest releases of its easy-to-use photo and video editing tools focused on...

9to5Mac 1 day ago





Tweets about this

