Early Prime Day deals: AirPods Pro $189, Macs from $729, 2020 iPad Pros up to $200 off, LG UltraFine displays from $399

AppleInsider Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Amazon-owned Woot's Early Prime Day Sale offers shoppers some of the lowest prices of the season on Apple hardware, including AirPods Pro for $189.99 and Macs discounted to $729.99 and up. Even 2020 iPad Pros are up to $200 off.

*Woot's early Prime Day deals*

There's a *multitude of deals* on Apple hardware and beyond in Woot's early Prime Day sale, with $189.99 AirPods Pro leading the pack. This $60 discount delivers the lowest price on record for the handy accessory, beating Amazon's own $199 Early Prime Day price by $10.

