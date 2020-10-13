Apple Announces HomePod mini With Spherical Design and S5 Chip for $99 Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Apple today announced the HomePod mini with a new spherical design and the S5 chip at its "Hi, Speed" event.



The device is the first addition to the ‌HomePod‌ product lineup since the launch of the original ‌HomePod‌. Following in the footsteps of the original device, the ‌HomePod‌ mini offers Siri and high-quality audio.



The ‌HomePod‌ mini is powered by the S5 processor, which is also used in the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE, to deliver "Computational audio." It sports a full-range dynamic driver and two passive radiators for bass response, and an acoustic waveguide to offer 360-degree sound. ‌HomePod‌ mini uses complex tuning models to optimize loudness and dynamic range.



The device features a backlit touch surface with controls for volume, play, and pause, and it glows when ‌Siri‌ is invoked. Multiple ‌HomePod‌ mini devices can be synced to intelligently become a stereo pair and it supports multi-room audio.



Later this year, ‌HomePod‌ mini will offer a new handoff experience that understands when a user's iPhone is nearby, and it will give visual, audio, and haptic effects. The new "Intercom" feature can send messages from one ‌HomePod‌ to another within a home, as well as other devices such as ‌iPhone‌, iPad, Apple Watch, and even CarPlay-enabled vehicles.



‌HomePod‌ mini is priced at $99 and is available in both White and Space Gray. Pre-orders begin on November 6, and deliveries begin on November 16.



Related Roundup: HomePod

Tag: October 2020 event

Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Caution)



This article, "Apple Announces HomePod mini With Spherical Design and S5 Chip for $99" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

