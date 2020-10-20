First iPad Air 4 Unboxing Video Shared Online

Global  
 

The first unboxing video of the fourth-generation iPad Air has been shared online. The short video offers the first in-person look at the iPad Air's new Sky Blue color, packaging, and Touch ID in the power button.Other than some demo videos from a Chinese media event, this unboxing video appears to be the first of its kind, ahead of more detailed unboxings and reviews expected from the press this week.

The new ‌iPad Air‌ features a 10.9-inch ‌edge-to-edge display, the A14 Bionic chip, Apple Pencil 2 support, and a range of color options including Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue.

Pre-orders of the fourth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ began on Friday, 16 October, and the first shipments are set to arrive on Friday, 23 October.
