Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air 4 Now Available

MacRumours.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and fourth-generation iPad Air are now available in stores and arriving to customers around the world.

Apple has shared a Newsroom post with a range of images to celebrate the launch of the new products. Over the next 24 hours, the Newsroom post will apparently be updated with photos from around the world.

Our own forum members have started a number of threads for tracking and following their ‌iPhone 12‌ / 12 Pro orders around the world.

Our U.K. readers have been particularly active this morning, posting images of their ‌iPhone 12‌ pickups at Apple Stores, and deliveries. This image of the line at the Covent Garden Apple Store was taken by paulopadopa.

Brenster visited Apple Store Manchester Trafford Centre and described the scene:Apple store Manchester Trafford Centre was quiet first thing this morning. Arrived at 7.55 for an 8.15 IUP reservations. Couldn’t have been more than 10 people outside with no real queue, easily outnumbered by the staff inside the store. Opened up at exactly 8; staff member asked those with reservations to stand to one side. The 4 who didn’t who’d turned up on spec for a chance of a walk-in phone were asked to leave and to make an online reservation.

The 4 with 8am reservations were taken in, and 10 mins later those with 8.15 reservations, a couple more having joined the queue since 8.

In store, everything was running like clockwork; temp check, mask and hand wash on the way in, wipes and hand gel on every table for iPhone deactivation and entering details for the IUP application. Then off to the back of the store to pick out a plum silicone case, then out the door before 8.30am. Back home for 9.20am.

Both Apple Store & Trafford Centre staff were fantastic, their system this morning working fantastically well.

He describes his new 256GB Silver ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ as "hella nice!" with a premium feel.Photo by cedarThere are a number of other photos of people picking up their iPhones: Pacific Blue, Gold, Booting Up, and even minor defects.

Join our iPhone forums to keep track of deliveries in your region.

U.S. Carrier Pre-Order Threads:· Apple.com iPhone 12 Pre-Order / Order Status / Delivery Thread· T-Mobile iPhone 12 Pre-Order Thread· AT&T iPhone 12 Pre-Order Thread· Verizon iPhone 12 Pre-Order and Delivery Thread· Xfinity Mobile iPhone 12 Pre-Order and Delivery Thread· Sprint iPhone 12 Pre-Order ThreadInternational Pre-Order Threads:· UK iPhone 12 Orders and Dispatch Thread· Europe ‌iPhone 12‌ Orders and Dispatch Thread· Canada iPhone 12 Pre Order Thread· Australia iPhone 12 Orders and Dispatch

Related Roundups: iPad Air , iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Buy Now), iPhone 12 (Buy Now), iPhone 12 Pro (Buy Now)

This article, "iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air 4 Now Available" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: iPhone 12 unboxing ahead of launch on Friday

iPhone 12 unboxing ahead of launch on Friday 01:21

 Footage showing the unboxing of the new iPhone 12 (red) and iPhone 12 Pro(grey). The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air are due to go on sale onFriday. In preparation, Apple has announced a new feature for its retailstores called Shopping Sessions, where customers can book a one-on-one...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro review [Video]

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro review

Magnets, 5G, and more!

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 05:30Published
New iPad Air Available For Pre-Order [Video]

New iPad Air Available For Pre-Order

New iPad Air Available For Pre-Order

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published
The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It [Video]

The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It

This could be the iPhone update travelers have been waiting for.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

You can preorder the latest iPad Air starting today

You can preorder the latest iPad Air starting today Image: Apple Apple’s new iPad Air will be available to preorder today. The new tablet, announced at last month’s Apple event, has a similar design to the...
The Verge

Apple's new $599 iPad Air is now available for pre-order

 It’s been over a month since Apple announced the new iPad Air, but it’s finally on sale. Along with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro preorders that started this...
engadget

First iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin arriving to customers around the world

 As the clock turns to October 23 around the world, the first iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air pre-orders have started arriving to buyers. This also means...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this