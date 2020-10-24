Global  
 

'No Time to Die' sale could have reached $600M

AppleInsider Saturday, 24 October 2020
The upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die" may not head to Apple TV or other streaming services for a premiere after all, but it seems studio MGM did explore the possibility of selling the movie with a $600 million price tag.

Daniel Craig in the trailer for 'No Time to Die'
Reports surfaced in October that the repeatedly-delayed Bond movie "No Time to Die" was being shopped around streaming services for a potential sale, rather than delaying the film's release any further. In an update on Saturday, studio MGM has insisted the sale to Apple or any other streaming provider isn't happening.

