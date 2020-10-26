|
Facebook cloud gaming launches in browsers and on Android -- but not iOS
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Facebook has launched its cloud gaming service, but while it is available via web browsers and on Android devices, the new app feature won't be usable on iPhones and iPads at launch, due to Apple's "control over a very precious resource."
Launched on Monday, Facebook Gaming is an option within the Facebook app and website that allows users to play highly graphical games, regardless of their hardware. Games are hosted and rendered in the cloud, with gameplay video streamed live to users with minimal lag.Playing games in the cloud offers some benefits to users, such as not needing to download and install games before starting to play, immediate access to games, and working on multiple platforms in very similar ways.
