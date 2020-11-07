Global  
 

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Order Statuses Begin Shifting to 'Preparing to Ship'

MacRumours.com Saturday, 7 November 2020
iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders just went live this morning, but some customers who placed orders are already seeing those orders shift over to the "preparing to ship" status.
Orders that are preparing to ship are no longer able to be canceled, and soon those orders should be able to be tracked using methods like UPS My Choice and track by reference number in the United States. The first customers who ordered this morning will see their devices arriving on Friday, November 13.

Supplies of the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max have been adequate, though some ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max colors and capacities from some carriers will not arrive until later in November or early December for orders placed now.

Many ‌iPhone 12‌ mini models appear to be in stock and available for launch day delivery, and for those able to pick up in a store, most ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max and 12 mini models continue to be available for launch day pickup in some areas.

According to spot checks done by Loup Ventures, the 128GB ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max in Pacific Blue appears to be one of the most highly sought after models, alongside the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ in the same color.
This article, "iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Order Statuses Begin Shifting to 'Preparing to Ship'" first appeared on MacRumors.com

