Deals: Purchase Parallels Desktop for Mac and Get One Year of Fantastical Premium for Free Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Parallels kicked off an early Black Friday promotion today, bundling Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac with Fantastical Premium (one year) for free. This sale runs from today through November 18 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, and is available only to new Fantastical customers.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



This promotion is available to both new and current customers of Parallels Desktop. New customers can head to Parallels.com and choose a "new license" for $79.99, and the Fantastical app will be added automatically to the cart.Fantastical For Free

Parallels Desktop 16 For MacThe $79.99 tier is specifically aimed at home and student use, and is a one year subscription to Parallels Desktop at $6.66 per month (billed annually at $79.99). You can choose to switch to a one-time purchase option at $99.99 as well.



Likewise, current Parallels customers can choose the "upgrade" option for $49.99 to upgrade to Parallels Desktop 16, and also get Fantastical for free. This is specifically for a one year subscription to Fantastical Premium, representing savings of $39.99.



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

