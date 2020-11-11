Barack Obama Interview Airing November 17 on Apple TV+ Show 'The Oprah Conversation'

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Apple today announced that Oprah Winfrey will be interviewing President Barack Obama on Apple TV+ series "The Oprah Conversation," with the episode set to air on Tuesday, November 17 at 6:00 a.m. Pacific/9:00 a.m. Eastern.

The interview will cover Obama's memoir "The Promised Land" along with discussions about his legacy, democracy, race, and the American Dream. He will discuss the years leading up to his presidency and reflect on the "aspirations, perseverance and accomplishments that brought him to the White House."



"This book was worth the wait," said Oprah Winfrey. "Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the grueling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and the Situation Room and sometimes, even the bedroom. This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it."



Apple is making the episode free for everyone to watch through the ‌Apple TV‌ app, and it will remain free to watch through Tuesday, December 1.



