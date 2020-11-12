Global  
 

Apple TV app is now on PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5

AppleInsider Thursday, 12 November 2020
Ahead of the launch of Sony's PlayStation 5, the PlayStation Network has added the Apple TV app to its store, bringing Apple TV+ to both consoles.

Apple TV+ has arrived on Playstation consoles
As previously reported to be planned, Sony has added the Apple TV app to its PlayStation Network in the PlayStation Store. It appears to be rolling out steadily and so is not yet available in all territories, but it's been added in advance of the launch of the PlayStation 5.

