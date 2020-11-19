Global  
 

Second annual Apple Music Awards honors Lil Baby, Megan Three Stallion, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch

Macworld Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Apple has announced the winners of its second-annual Music Awards. Last year’s inaugural awards were led by Billie Eilish, with a live concert at the Steve Jobs Theater. Thanks to the global COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards are not to be honored in person. Instead, a “celebration” will take place across Apple’s streaming services in December.

*This year’s winners*

The winners of the second-annual Apple Music awards are as follows. The Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data, but the other three awards are selected by Apple Music’s editorial team.

News video: Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards 01:23

 Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards. On November 18, Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards. . Rapper Lil Baby was selected by Apple Music’s global editorial team to take home artist of the year. . His sophomore...

