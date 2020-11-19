Second annual Apple Music Awards honors Lil Baby, Megan Three Stallion, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Apple has announced the winners of its second-annual Music Awards. Last year’s inaugural awards were led by Billie Eilish, with a live concert at the Steve Jobs Theater. Thanks to the global COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards are not to be honored in person. Instead, a “celebration” will take place across Apple’s streaming services in December.
*This year’s winners*
The winners of the second-annual Apple Music awards are as follows. The Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data, but the other three awards are selected by Apple Music’s editorial team.
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion
and Taylor Swift Win Big at the
2020 Apple Music Awards.
On November 18, Apple announced the winners
of the second annual Apple Music Awards. .
Rapper Lil Baby was selected
by Apple Music’s global
editorial team to take home
artist of the year. .
His sophomore...
Disney+ will has started streaming Taylor Swift's "folklore: the long pond studio sessions."
According to CNN the sessions were filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and directed by Swift.
The..
'WAP' hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion, in the meantime, is named Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Taylor Swift takes home Songwriter of the Year for 'Folklore'. AceShowbiz Also reported by •Upworthy •Belfast Telegraph