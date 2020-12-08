Global  
 

Tripadvisor caught up in Chinese App Store purge with 100 other apps

AppleInsider Tuesday, 8 December 2020
The Chinese government has blocked more than 100 apps in the country, with Tripadvisor one of the few international apps to no longer be listed in the App Store as part of a local regulator's crackdown on apps.

The Cyberspace Administration of China removed 105 apps it had deemed to be "illegal" in the country, the regulator advised on Tuesday. The takedowns, which had apps pulled from Apple's App Store as well as others, is the first in a new wave of activity by the regulator, intending to "clean up" the Internet.The apps were targeted for potentially infringing Chinese laws concerning content, including obscenity, pornography, fraud and gambling, prostitution, and violence, the authorities advised in a statement spotted by CNN. The regulator didn't go into detail as to what laws each app violated.

