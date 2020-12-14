Global  
 

Monday, 14 December 2020
Amazon today is discounting the Apple Pencil 2 to *$99.00*, down from $129.00. This is the lowest price that we've ever tracked for the Apple Pencil 2.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Pencil 2 works with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third generation and later), as well as the new iPad Air. With the stylus, iPad owners can take notes, create art, and more. The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro and new iPad Air.
Apple Pencil 2 for $99.00The original Apple Pencil is also on sale for *$79.00* this week, down from $99.00. We've seen this model go down a bit lower in older sales, but this is still a solid deal if you need the older model.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Deals: Apple Pencil 2 on Sale for $99 at Amazon ($30 Off, Lowest Price)

