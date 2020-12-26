Got a new iPad? Apple Pencils are on sale from $79.99 today

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First-Party Data Gains Value for Programmatic Ad Targeting: OMD’s George Manas



Next year will bring more innovation in audience targeting, as first-party consumer data help to support programmatic buying among a wider variety of media channels. Advancements in artificial.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:46 Published 1 week ago Apple unveiled a new product today



Apple unveiled the Airpod Max headphones today. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:31 Published 3 weeks ago Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman



Marketers, publishers and advertising technology companies have sought ways to wean themselves off third-party cookies as makers of web browsers, especially Apple and Google, end support for the.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:47 Published on December 2, 2020