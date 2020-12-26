Got a new iPad? Apple Pencils are on sale from $79.99 today
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
If you received a new iPad, iPad Air or iPad Pro for the holidays and are ready to unleash its full potential, both first and second-gen Apple Pencils are on sale right now at Amazon.
*Apple Pencil deals*
With the first-generation Apple Pencil priced at $79.99 and the second-gen model on sale for $99.00, Amazon's $20 discount on both generations is the best available.
Read more...
If you received a new iPad, iPad Air or iPad Pro for the holidays and are ready to unleash its full potential, both first and second-gen Apple Pencils are on sale right now at Amazon.
*Apple Pencil deals*
With the first-generation Apple Pencil priced at $79.99 and the second-gen model on sale for $99.00, Amazon's $20 discount on both generations is the best available.
Read more...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources