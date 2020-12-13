Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hyper’s holiday sale takes 25% off sitewide on popular USB-C hubs, GaN chargers, more

9to5Toys Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Hyper is launching its holiday sitewide sale today with *25% off* the entire selection of its USB-C hubs, chargers, and Mac accessories. Just apply code *9TO5HOLIDAY* at checkout in order to lock in the savings. Everything ships free across the board, as well.

With many of its popular iPad docks and latest USB-C GaN chargers on sale, now is the perfect time to upgrade your Apple setup, no matter which device in your arsenal could use some new accessories. And of course, everything is highly-rated, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brighten up your skin with Indie Lee’s brightening cleanser and get it for 25% off during its sitewide holiday sale [Video]

Brighten up your skin with Indie Lee’s brightening cleanser and get it for 25% off during its sitewide holiday sale

Indie Lee specializes in clean beauty and skincare, and its brightening cleanser is no exception. It’s great for all skin types and made with the finest ingredients from nature. Your skin will look..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:51Published
Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift [Video]

Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift

This holiday season, shopping may look more like detective work for many Americans. Sixty-four percent of Americans admit to being total stalkers - when it comes to snooping on items they're hoping..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Save up to 50% off on your favorite Kate Spade pieces for its holiday sale [Video]

Save up to 50% off on your favorite Kate Spade pieces for its holiday sale

If you enjoy adorable bags, clothes and jewelry, you’re in luck. Kate Spade is having a holiday sale and when you use the code GIVEJOY you can receive 50% off on a wide range of selected items. This..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 01:00Published