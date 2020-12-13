Global  
 

Both Apple Pencil models go on sale today from $80, marking some of the best prices ever

9to5Toys Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Best Buy offers the latest Apple Pencil for *$99* with free shipping available for all. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and $16 under our previous mention. You can also find the first-generation model discounted to *$79.99* at Amazon today, marking the second-best offer we’ve tracked there.

Apple Pencil brings a whole new level of functionality to your iPad Pro or Air. If you’re someone that enjoys creating content on an iPad, then this accessory is essential, with tilt and pressure sensitivity, tap controls for changing tools, and a magnetic design so you won’t lose it. Plus it wirelessly charges with ease, so you won’t have to deal with any more cables than you want to.

