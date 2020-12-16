Global  
 

Deals: End-of-the-Year Sales Hit Apple's iPad Pro and iPad Air With Up to $150 Off

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020
We're tracking a few iPad-related deals today, including offers on the new iPad Pro and iPad Air at Amazon. Due to their popularity and the close proximity to Christmas, unfortunately some of these tablets won't be in before December 25.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In these sales you'll find notable discounts like the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro at $999.00, down from $1,099.00, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. You can also get savings on a few 12.9-inch devices, as well as the Rose Gold 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air.

You can also save on a few iPad accessories on Amazon this week, including an ongoing $30 discount on the Apple Pencil 2, which remains the best sale we've tracked to date. Otherwise, there are a few discounts on the Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
-11-Inch iPad Pro-

· *Wi-Fi 128GB* - $759.05 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($40 off)· *Wi-Fi 256GB* - $829.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($50 off)· *Wi-Fi 512GB* - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)· *Wi-Fi 1TB* - $1,199.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)· *Cellular 256GB* - $979.00 at Amazon ($70 off)· *Cellular 512GB* - $1,186.55 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($60 off)

-12.9-Inch iPad Pro-

· *Wi-Fi 128GB* - $949.00 at Amazon ($50 off)· *Wi-Fi 256GB* - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off)· *Wi-Fi 512GB* - $1,199.00 at Amazon ($79 off, lowest price)· *Wi-Fi 1TB* - $1,424.05 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($75 off)· *Cellular 256GB* - $1,149.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)· *Cellular 1TB* - $1,499.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest price)

-iPad Air-

· *Wi-Fi 64GB* - $569.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($30 off)

-Accessories-

· Apple Pencil 2 - $99.00 ($30 off, lowest price)· Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Air and 11-inch iPad Pro - $129.00 ($50 off)· Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - $141.73 ($57 off)

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
This article, "Deals: End-of-the-Year Sales Hit Apple's iPad Pro and iPad Air With Up to $150 Off" first appeared on MacRumors.com

