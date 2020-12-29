Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Amazon this week is offering Apple's newest 64GB iPad Air for *$559.00*, down from $599.00 in green and sky blue. This $40 off sale is a match for the previous low price that we saw for this tablet earlier in 2020.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Fortunately, shipping times are also improving in comparison to similar sales earlier in December. As of writing, shipping estimates suggest stock will return between January 13 to 17, compared to early February estimates from a week or so ago.

$40 OFF

2020 iPad Air for $559.00You can place your order today to lock in this lowest-ever price. The 2020 iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, the A14 Bionic chip, Touch ID, 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera, and a slim design similar to the iPad Pro.



For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals



This article, "Deals: Get the 64GB iPad Air for $559 on Amazon ($40 Off, Lowest Price)" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums