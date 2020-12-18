Global  
 

Timbuk2's Command Laptop Backpack drops to $47 shipped (Reg. $65) at Amazon, more

9to5Toys Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack for *$46.95 shipped*. Regularly priced at $66, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This backpack features pockets that deliver access to your phone and cards swiftly, which is perfect for traveling or commuting. It can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

News video: Best Tech Under $50 on Amazon (2020)

Best Tech Under $50 on Amazon (2020) 06:03

 Check out the latest and greatest tech on Amazon for under $50. Links for products in the video: 1. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook - https://amzn.to/2KfgR2C 2. Nulaxy Laptop Stand - https://amzn.to/3gAZ7eh 3. WAITIEE Wireless Charger, 3 in 1 - https://amzn.to/2WbJT5P 4. BIHRTC Led Strip Lights...

