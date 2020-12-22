Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low with $50 off various colors

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Amazon is offering the Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 256GB in Space Gray or Green for *$699 shipped*. *Note: *Shipping dates are slipping and will vary depending on which color you choose. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest we have tracked. This newly-designed iPad Air iteration takes cues from the latest Pro models. It even gets closer in size thanks to a new 10.9-inch display. Apple’s tablet is powered by the all-new A14 Bionic processor and authentication is simple thanks to Touch ID within its power button. Folks trying to transition to USB-C will be pleased to find it onboard. Learn more when reading our launch coverage.



