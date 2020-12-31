Today only, Apple’s latest iPad Pros are on sale from $720 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from *$719.99* in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB configuration for *$719.99*. Regularly $799, we’ve seen it drop as low as $730 at Amazon. Meanwhile, Apple is currently sold out of refurbished stock at this time.



Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for more.



