Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

24-hour iPad Deal Zone: save $150 on these 2020 iPad Pros, free next day delivery

AppleInsider Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Today only, B&H has launched a holiday Deal Zone on popular 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Save $150 instantly with free next day delivery within the contiguous U.S.

*Flash iPad deals*

With units in stock and ready to ship, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Deal Zone hosted by Apple Authorized Reseller B&H Photo offers the lowest iPad Pro prices on the latest models, with free next day shipping within the contiguous U.S. This discount applies to the 256GB and 512GB Wi-Fi models in your choice of Space Gray and Silver, along with the 256GB LTE config in Space Gray only.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Offset Spent Election Day Delivering Free Food to Georgia Voters [Video]

Offset Spent Election Day Delivering Free Food to Georgia Voters

Offset Spent Election Day Delivering Free Food to Georgia Voters . Shortly after casting his own vote on Tuesday, the Migos member traveled to three different polling stations in the state to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
Get Free Food On Election Day From Some Fast-Food Giants [Video]

Get Free Food On Election Day From Some Fast-Food Giants

If you're thinking of ordering takeout or picking up a meal on Tuesday, Election Day, you may be in luck. According to Business Insider and NJ.com, many fast food giants are offering free food and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
American couples argue this many times a year about where to order dinner from [Video]

American couples argue this many times a year about where to order dinner from

The average couple argues 156 times every year over where to order dinner from, according to new research. The study of 2,000 Americans who've ever been in a relationship revealed the typical couple..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published