Get a New Apple Device for Christmas? Check Out Our Apple Product Guides Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

If you were lucky enough to receive a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or AirPods this year, you'll want to check out the extensive guides we have for new device owners. Whether you're new to a product altogether or have an upgraded version of a device with new features, we've got you covered.

Each of our guides highlights all of the how tos, guides, and videos that we've released throughout the year covering various Apple products, and they're an excellent resource for yourself or a loved one that's new to an Apple product.

*Check Out the Guides*

· Tips for New iPhone Owners· Tips for New Mac Owners· Tips for New iPad Owners· Tips for New Apple Watch Owners· Tips for New AirPods Owners



You'll find even more of our guides and how tos by navigating to the Guides and How Tos section of our website.

*Read the Roundups*Need more help learning about all of the features of your new device? We have a huge collection of in-depth roundups that we keep updated, and these are fantastic for learning about just what your new device can do. We've highlighted some of our most popular roundups below, but you can see them all by clicking on the Roundup tab at the top of the website or visiting the main roundup page. We've also got roundups for upcoming products, which are fun to read to get a glimpse of what to expect in 2021.



· iPhone 12· iPhone 12 Pro· iOS 14· AirPods· AirPods Pro· AirPods Max· MacBook Air· MacBook Pro· HomePod mini· Apple Watch SE· Apple Watch Series 6· iPad Air

*Visit the Forums*Have a question that's not answered in our guides and how tos? The forums are an excellent resource where you can get help and chat about your new Apple product with other MacRumors readers.

This article, "Get a New Apple Device for Christmas? Check Out Our Apple Product Guides" first appeared on MacRumors.com



