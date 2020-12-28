12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Rumored to Launch in First Quarter of 2021 Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display will launch in the first quarter of 2021, according to a new report from DigiTimes. The report claims that Apple has diversified its supply chain for displays and touch panels, with BOE finally gaining approval to supply OLED panels for the iPhone and GIS moving to provide touch panels for both the ‌iPhone‌ and the upcoming ‌iPad Pro‌.

GIS approved investments of NT$2.198 billion (US$76.3 million) and NT$1.421 billion proposed by its subsidiary in Chengdu, China in August and November 2020 respectively, with the funds to focus on expanding production capacity for integrated touch modules used in tablets, the sources said. The subsidiary will invest another NT$753 million to improve production line automation. The subsidiary currently produces integrated touch modules for iPads and MacBooks, the sources said.



Besides iPhones, GIS will produce integrated touch modules for miniLED-backlit panels of 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ to be launched in first-quarter 2021, the sources noted.



Apple has been rumored for some time to be preparing a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with a ‌Mini-LED‌ display, which will offer a number of improvements over current iPad displays, including darker blacks, brighter brights, richer colors, and better contrast. Using thousands of individual LEDs to light the display, the technology should deliver many of the benefits offered by OLED displays but without some of the drawbacks of that technology.



Previous reports, including from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, have indicated that the ‌Mini-LED‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ will launch sometime in the first half of 2021, but today's report from DigiTimes indicates that the debut is expected in the early part of that timeframe.



Looking beyond the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌, there have been a couple of reports claiming that Apple is looking to transition the line to OLED display technology, although it seems unlikely for Apple to only briefly shift to ‌Mini-LED‌ before transitioning again to OLED. One rumor claimed the OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ will launch in the second half of 2021, but a more recent report claims the change is unlikely to happen until 2022 at the earliest.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro

Tags: digitimes.com, Mini-LED

Buyer's Guide: 12.9" iPad Pro (Neutral)



This article, "12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Rumored to Launch in First Quarter of 2021" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What To Expect From 2021 iPad Pro



What To Expect From 2021 iPad Pro Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:26 Published on November 30, 2020 Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip



Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on November 11, 2020

