Apple to close all UK retail locations amid new government lockdown

Apple will shutter all of its retail locations in the United Kingdom amid a new national lockdown implemented in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Credit: Apple
On Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reimposed a lockdown with tighter restrictions that is set to last until mid-February, The Wall Street Journal reported. The lockdown orders nonessential businesses to close, including retail stores that sell "electronic goods" and "mobile phone shops."

