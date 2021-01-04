Apple to close all UK retail locations amid new government lockdown

Apple will shutter all of its retail locations in the United Kingdom amid a new national lockdown implemented in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.



Credit: Apple

On Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reimposed a lockdown with tighter restrictions that is set to last until mid-February, The Wall Street Journal reported. The lockdown orders nonessential businesses to close, including retail stores that sell "electronic goods" and "mobile phone shops."



