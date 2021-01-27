Apple earnings in China break records -- 'more than an iPhone story'

Apple reported the highest quarterly revenue from China ever in Q1 2021, adding that its record-breaking $21 million in revenue was not solely because of the iPhone.



Apple sees significant growth in China — not just for iPhone

During the Q1 2021 earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed some of the data behind Apple's record numbers in China. The iPhone 12 with 5G plays a big part, but isn't the whole picture.



