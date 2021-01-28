Apple's anti-tracking privacy feature arrives in next iOS beta ahead of spring launch
Apple commemorated Data Privacy Day with a new report about data tracking practices and by highlighting its efforts to stop them, including a new anti-tracking feature coming in the next iOS beta cycle ahead of a launch this spring.
Credit: Apple
Those efforts include the new App Store privacy nutrition labels, which debuted in December 2020, and the upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature that has been widely criticized by Facebook.
