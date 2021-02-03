Following a few colors of the AirPods Max appearing on Amazon and Verizon last week, and then disappearing a few days later, today Silver and Space Gray options have emerged again. You can get the Silver and Space Gray *AirPods Max on Amazon* for $549.00, and both are in stock and ready to ship.



At the time of writing, you can only get the Silver *AirPods Max on Verizon*, priced as expected at $549.00. Similarly, on B&H Photo you'll find the Silver ‌AirPods Max‌ available to ship out today.

$549

AirPods Max In Stock on AmazonWe've been keeping track of ‌AirPods Max‌ stock at third-party retailers because the headphones still have shipping estimates delayed by over a month on Apple's website. It's typically easier to purchase the Silver and Space Gray options, but last week we did see Sky Blue available for a short time.$549

AirPods Max In Stock on Verizon‌AirPods Max‌ feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for even more AirPods deals, we track sales for every model of the ‌AirPods‌ in our Best AirPods Deals guide.



Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max

Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)



This article, "AirPods Max Available to Ship in Silver and Space Gray From Amazon and Verizon" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums